A deadly and dangerous year in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A big night of violence in downtown St. Louis overnight Sunday left one person dead and five other people injured.

By day, Citygarden is a place of cool water, beautiful sculptures, and smiling faces. Last night, it became a deadly hangout zone.

According to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, the shooting occurred at 10th and Market streets around 2:30 a.m.

Officers were already on a call downtown when they heard gunfire and responded. When police arrived, they found several people who had been shot. Other shooting victims then began arriving at the hospital.

Police claim the shooting was the result of a fight between two people.

A man in his 20s passed away and another is listed in critical condition.

This is the ninth gun-related fatality in downtown this year. That’s already three more in six months than all of last year, with a total six people passing away.

Earlier in the night, officers cleared a large group of individuals from the same area where the violence would later occur. One of the officers on the scene was assaulted, and a person was taken into custody. A firearm was recovered from the scene, but police are unsure if this was the same weapon used in the homicide.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to call the city’s Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

