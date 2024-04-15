Deadly crash shuts down all but one lane on 101 Freeway in Los Angeles

Drivers on a busy stretch of the 101 Freeway had their commutes heavily impacted by a deadly crash on Monday morning.

Preliminary information indicates the crash took place around 5:20 a.m. on the northbound side of the 101 at Lankershim Boulevard in Studio City.

Video from Sky5 shows multiple vehicles that had smashed into a truck carrying porta potties.

Preliminary information indicates the crash took place around 5:20 a.m. on the northbound side of the 101 at Lankershim Boulevard in Studio City on April 15, 2024. (Sky5)

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed, and according to KTLA 5 traffic reporter Ginger Chan, multiple victims were transported to nearby hospitals.

First responders on the scene quickly blocked off all but one lane for the investigation, and a SigAlert was issued for the affected stretch of roadway that could possibly last until 7:30 a.m., Ginger said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

