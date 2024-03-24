Deadly crash shuts down miles of I-95 NB at Duval-St. Johns county line

A deadly crash has several miles of Interstate 95 northbound blocked at the Duval-St. Johns county line.

The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the crash just after 5 a.m., according to its online traffic map.

Action News Jax First Alert Traffic Anchor Marithza Ross says the road is shut down from the County Road 210 exit in St. Johns County to Old St. Augustine Road in Duval County.

The crash itself is on I-95 northbound near State Road 9B. FHP said it is diverting traffic onto CR 210.

We will continue to monitor the latest road conditions and have updates on FOX30 Action News Jax This Morning.

