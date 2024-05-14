Deadly crash shuts down Florida highway; multiple deaths reported

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash that has killed multiple people closed a highway in Marion County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on West Highway 40.

While the number of casualties is not known, deputies said the crash was “severe” and had multiple fatalities.

The sheriff’s office said rumors on social media claimed the crash involved a Marion County school bus, but this was not true.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. 8 On Your Side has reached out for more information.

As of this report, SR-40 is closed from Southwest 180th Avenue Road to Southwest 140th Avenue.

Eastbound drivers on SR-40 are advised to take US-41 northbound to West County Road 328 back. They should then head east to get back on SR-40.

Westbound drivers should do the opposite, taking West County Road 328 west to US-41, then head south back to SR-40.

