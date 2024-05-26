Deadly crash shuts down I-24E between I-40 and I-440 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a Saturday evening crash that has closed down Interstate 24 East in South Nashville, according to officials.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said a multi-vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 52 on I-24 shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, causing all eastbound lanes to be blocked.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

As of 7:15 p.m., TDOT’s online traffic map is showing delays in both directions on I-24, as well as backups past the nearby junction onto Interstate 40:

(Source: TDOT)

Metro Nashville dispatch told News 2 one person died following the crash, adding that a motorcycle was one of the vehicles involved in the wreck.

No additional details have been released about this incident. News 2 has reached out to the Metro Nashville Police Department for more information.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.