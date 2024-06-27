Deadly crash near Camp Pendleton prompts I-5 closure

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A deadly crash near Camp Pendleton has prompted authorities to shutdown a stretch of southbound Interstate 5.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday in the area of the Las Pulgas exit. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash started when a driver collided with another vehicle that was reportedly stalled in the roadway.

It appears that several vehicles and motorcycles were involved in the traffic collision. Debris could be seen scattered across the roadway and a helicopter even arrived at the scene.

CHP has said the accident is fatal, however, it’s not yet confirmed how many victims there are in total.

FOX 5’s Shally Zomorodi was at the scene around 6:30 a.m., confirming that a hard closure is in place for southbound travelers. Traffic is being diverted back to the northbound I-5 at this time.

CHP said this closure is expected to remain in place for a several hours, likely into the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

