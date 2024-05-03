Deadly construction accident shuts down road near Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh

A deadly construction accident has shut down a road near Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

Pitt Police said there are traffic disruptions on Desoto Street between Sutherland Drive and O’Hara Street.

A massive construction cylinder is seen in the middle of the road resting against a pickup truck.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area or allow extra time for traffic.

