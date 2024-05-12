Deadly 2023 shooting outside North Linden Dollar General remains unsolved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are still searching for clues in a 2023 murder in which a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a walk-in shooting victim at Riverside Methodist Hospital on March 25, 2023, around 12:15 a.m. A friend of the victim, later identified as Travis Rush, reported that the two were in a car parked outside a Dollar General store on Oakland Park Avenue in North Linden.

They told police they heard gunshots and realized Rush had been shot. The friend drove Rush to the hospital in a 2011 Kia Sorrento. He remained hospitalized for two weeks and was expected to survive his injuries. But his condition began to deteriorate and on April 7, Rush died.

Police classified his death as a homicide and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.

