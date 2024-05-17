Deadlines near for voter registration, absentee ballots

May 17—The deadline to be able to vote in the June primary elections or to request an absentee ballot is nearing.

Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said the deadline to apply for voter registration to vote in the June 18 election is May 24.

"Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 1/2 years old are eligible to apply for voter registration," Barnes said in a press release. "However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote."

Applications must be received by the Election Board no later than midnight, May 24. Those who do not meet the deadline will still be processed but will not be eligible to vote on June 18.

New voter registration and updates to current registrations can be done in person at the Election Board office, located at 7 E. Chickasaw Ave. in McAlester, online at oklahoma.gov/elections, or at any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency.

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved.

Barnes said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the Election Board office immediately.

Those who wish to vote via absentee ballot have until 5 p.m. June 3 to make the request.

Absentee ballots are available to all registered voters, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.

Barnes reminds voters to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed, and returned by mail to the Election Board.

"With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned," Barnes said. "Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned on time in order to be counted."

Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone.

Voters who request a "physically incapacitated" ballot must have the signature on their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people.

All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Pittsburg County Election Board is located at 7 E. Chickasaw Ave, McAlester OK 74501 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.