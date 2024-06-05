Deadline is Thursday to report Mahanoy City tornado damages; local funding, repair help available

Residents affected by the May 27 EF-1 tornado in Mahanoy Twp. and Mahanoy City Borough should report damages by Thursday to the Mahanoy City Borough Hall or Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management at 570-622-3739.

As of Wednesday, damage reports have been collected from four businesses and 27 residences, according to a news release from John W. Blickley, director of the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management.

He said most damages are being covered by private insurance.

Any resident with concerns or questions regarding their homeowners insurance coverage can contact the Pennsylvania Insurance Department at 1-877-881-6388 or by visiting the Pennsylvania Insurance Department website.

Based on the damage reports received, it has been determined that qualifying for federal disaster funding will be unattainable, Blickley said. Emergency management staff and local officials have worked carefully to review damages and requirements for programs, he said.

The Schuylkill County Community Organizations Active in Disaster — or COAD — is stepping up to fill the need to assist those uninsured homeowners with recovery, Blickley said.

COAD is a partnership between community stakeholders, including government, voluntary, private and nonprofit organizations, that assists in organizing efforts to provide needed services to community members that arise as a result of a disaster in the county. Learn more at https://scema.org/coad.

COAD personnel will work with a disaster care manager to assist uninsured residents to coordinate resources for home repair and to identify possible funding, donation of materials and coordination of volunteers.

As in past localized disasters, such as the flooding in the summer of 2018, community groups come together to assist in the aftermath of the tornado as “Neighbors helping Neighbors," Blickley's news release said.

The National Weather Service at State College said the tornado formed just west of Mahanoy City at 7:38 p.m. and traveled northeast. It uprooted several trees along its path as it moved into Mahanoy City and crossed East Railroad Street. It had a maximum estimated wind speed of 90 mph.

It said the tornado eventually crossed train tracks just north of Mahanoy City, uprooting additional trees, before lifting after it crossed Glendon Road at 7:44 p.m.