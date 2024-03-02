Deadline set to request absentee ballots

Mar. 2—By Staff Reports

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching, said Pontotoc County Election Board Secretary Paula Christian.

Applications must be received by the Pontotoc County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 18.

Christian said absentee voting is available to all voters and applications can be submitted several ways.

Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email. They can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

Applications are also available at the Pontotoc County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

Christian reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her absentee ballot application.

It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the election board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Pontotoc County Election Board is at 131 W. 13th in Ada and is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Pontotoc County Election Board can be found on Facebook and Twitter.