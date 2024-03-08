Deadline nears for Newton banner program as family buys two to honor vets

NEWTON - A next-door neighbor and a school crossing guard are among people being honored as the deadline nears for other Hometown Heroes to be recognized along Spring Street.

"It was her idea," said Joseph Atkinson, father of Lily, 9, of the family's final decision to honor Harry Kaplan, the crossing guard, and the family's next-door neighbor, Wallace "Wally" Struble. "She wanted to do some more, but two's enough for us."

The deadline to order banners, which picture a photograph and name of the "hero," is March 15, and can be ordered either online through the town's website (www.newtontownhall.com) or in person at the Municipal Building, 39 Trinity St.

Lily Atkinson, 9, right, and her younger sister, Charlotte, 6, pose with Newton school crossing guard and Army veteran Harry Kaplan at his crossing post at Division and High streets. The Atkinsons have purchased two banners honoring Kaplan and next-door neighbor Wallace Struble, as part of the town's Hometown Heroes program.

The banners hang from street lampposts and feature a photo, preferably of the honoree in uniform, along with name, branch of service and war-zone or "era" served. "Era" veterans are those who served in the armed forces during a Congressionally recognized conflict, but did not serve directly in the area of combat. Those who were in a branch of the armed services, but not during a conflict era, are also eligible for recognition.

Town Manager Thomas S. Russo said the town will install the banners and have them on the flagpoles in time for the town's annual Memorial Day Parade.

Atkinson said Lily and her younger sister Charlotte, 6, use the crossing at Division and High streets, the post held by Kaplan for many years.

Kaplan served in the Army from 1969-71 and most of that time as part of a Hawk missile unit in Germany. He is also active in the Newton American Legion post and has served as post commander.

Atkinson said Struble is a former Marine and said Lily knows that because he flies a Marine Corps flag outside his home much of the time. He said Lily knows Kaplan is a veteran because "she sees him with his hat."

Kaplan said he sometimes wears his Legion ballcap, especially when it's hot out. "It's cooler with that cap on."

"This has been a good lesson for both girls," Atkinson said of the involvement in the banner program.

But Lily is not a rookie when it comes to civic activism. She was also instrumental in pointing out to town officials the lack of a crosswalk near Liberty Towers, the Newton Housing Authority facility for senior and limited income residents.

It was her request that spurred town officials to investigate and determine there was indeed a need for a crosswalk there. Eventually, the town applied for a 50%-match grant which was awarded earlier this year.

According to her father, Lily is also quite active at Merriam Avenue school where she is on the student council. "It's her last year there," he said. "Next year, she goes to Halstead (Middle School)."

Kaplan, who has been a crossing guard for about 20 years, said he is honored that the girls thought enough of him and veterans to want them to be honored.

"It would be nice to see all veterans be honored," he added.

