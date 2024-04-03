Deadline looms for Verizon class action lawsuit. Here's how to join the lawsuit

The deadline to apply for Verizon’s class action suit is approaching, and you may be eligible to receive a chunk of the settlement.

In New Jersey a class action lawsuit was filed against Verizon, customers who had the network’s monthly plan were charged undisclosed administration fees in a “deceptive and unfair manner.”

There has been a proposed settlement of $100 million but despite the settlement Verizon has denied any wrongdoing and will continue to charge the administrative charges.

Some customers are eligible to receive part of the proposed settlement.

Here's everything you need to know about the settlement.

Am I eligible?

Any current or former customers with wireless or data services that were charged with administrative fees between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible.

How much money will I receive?

Each eligible customer will qualify for up to $100 each, the final amount a person receives will depend on how long they have been a customer.

How do I get paid?

Those who are eligible should receive an email or a letter in the mail with instructions on how to get paid.

When is the deadline to sign up?

Those who are eligible should file a claim through the settlement website by April 15, 2024. Those who do not file a claim by then lose any rights to sue Verizon.

For more information, or to start a claim, go to VerizonAdministrativeChargeSettlement.com

