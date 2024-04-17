Deadline extended for two property tax relief programs

TechCrunch

Adobe says it's building an AI model to generate video. Offered as an answer of sorts to OpenAI's Sora, Google's Imagen 2 and models from the growing number of startups in the nascent generative AI video space, Adobe's model -- a part of the company's expanding Firefly family of generative AI products -- will make its way into Premiere Pro, Adobe's flagship video editing suite, sometime later this year, Adobe says. Like many generative AI video tools today, Adobe's model creates footage from scratch (either a prompt or reference images) -- and it powers three new features in Premiere Pro: object addition, object removal and generative extend.