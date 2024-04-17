Deadline extended for two property tax relief programs
Deadline extended for two property tax relief programs
Deadline extended for two property tax relief programs
The tax deadline for federal income taxes is Monday, April 15, 2024. Here’s how to file your taxes before the deadline and how to get an extension.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.
The A-list actress relies on castor oil, and we've found a No. 1 bestselling option for a steal.
The Biden administration aims to tackle "runaway interest" as part of a new student debt relief measure. If successful, it could bring relief to 23 million borrowers.
Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.
Donald Trump’s tax plans have already proven a hit with billionaires. Joe Biden is hoping that those same plans will be politically toxic in the swing states that will decide the election this fall.
This ruling is unrelated to the Michigan sign-stealing investigation, which remains ongoing.
Hotel chain giant Omni Hotels & Resorts has confirmed cybercriminals stole the personal information of its customers in an apparent ransomware attack last month. In an update on its website posted on Sunday, Omni said the stolen data includes customer names, email addresses and postal addresses, as well as guest loyalty program information. The company said the stolen data does not include financial information or Social Security numbers.
Zypsy, a design firm with a track record of helping early-stage startups, has launched a new and somewhat unique venture investment program. It will be offering 10 startups up to $100,000 of brand and product design services, spanning 8 to 10 weeks of engagement, for no cash payment. "After the initial 8 to 10 weeks program, we work on a retainer with cash depending on the further project needs," Kaz Tamai, co-founder and CEO of Zypsy, told TechCrunch.
On Monday, Donald Trump will again make history, becoming the first former president to go to trial on criminal charges.
Adobe says it's building an AI model to generate video. Offered as an answer of sorts to OpenAI's Sora, Google's Imagen 2 and models from the growing number of startups in the nascent generative AI video space, Adobe's model -- a part of the company's expanding Firefly family of generative AI products -- will make its way into Premiere Pro, Adobe's flagship video editing suite, sometime later this year, Adobe says. Like many generative AI video tools today, Adobe's model creates footage from scratch (either a prompt or reference images) -- and it powers three new features in Premiere Pro: object addition, object removal and generative extend.
A handful of US municipalities have implemented some form of a mansion tax. But what once seemed a promising populist answer to worsening home affordability could now be compounding the problem.
Establishing the proper tax withholding can be tricky. Here are our experts' tips on determining the sweet spot.
Many American homeowners are staying put because it's not financially smart for them to sell, stunting the number of available homes and keeping prices high.
Whether you're simply seeking comfort or protection from the elements, the right pair of waterproof shoes can make all the difference.
In a flip of the usual priorities, Senate Republicans seem likely to kill a set of tax cuts that have already passed the House and are broadly popular. Here's why.
From permanent structures to portable options, there's a plant-nurturing solution for everyone.
Meta, hell-bent on catching up to rivals in the generative AI space, is spending billions on its own AI efforts. Called the "next-gen" Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA), the successor to last year's MTIA v1, the chip runs models including for ranking and recommending display ads on Meta's properties (e.g.
Travel and tourism are very much back on the map for consumers and the business world. Now, to underscore that surge, one of the startups building software in the space has closed a big round of funding. Guesty, a platform that lets accommodation managers manage their business online, including on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, has raised $130 million.
Between the depth of the lineup and the power of the UFC brand, UFC 300 pretty much sells itself.