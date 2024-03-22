New deadline to enroll kids in Libby Public pre-school

Mar. 22—Libby Public Schools are alerting parents of a new deadline to enroll their children in preschool.

Due to changes at the state level, open enrollment begins April 1 and must be completed by June 30.

"We wanted to get the word out that parents or guardians accustomed to enrolling their children in preschool in July or August won't be able to do so this year," said Scott Beagle, the director of curriculum and special services. "It's important for people to know about the deadline change because we don't want anyone missing out."

Beagle said students not identified for preschool during this open enrollment window will not be enrolled at a later date due to changes in state legislation preschool requirements.

Any child who will turn four years of age before Sep. 10, 2024, could be eligible to attend preschool at Libby Public Schools. Parents and guardians of any students interested in attending preschool at Libby Public Schools next year need to contact Carol Oedewaldt at Libby Central Building or Plummer Center to get a registration packet and details on registration.

Oedewaldt may be reached at 406-293-8811 ext: 1007 or oedewaldtc@libbyschools.org)

Prior to this year, preschool was federally funded with a grant from 2015 to 2020.

From 2021 to 2023, preschool was partially funded by a federal grant awarded to Libby Schools (Montana Comprehensive Literacy State Development Project or MCLSDP) and from the Libby Schools general budget.

Then, the state legislature approved House Bill 352 which Gov. Greg Gianforte signed. The new law is meant to improve reading proficiency among the youngest students.

Beginning this year and for the foreseeable future, preschool will be funded by the school district's general budget through HB 352.

Part of the process includes prospective students taking a literacy assessment. If they score below the proficiency level, students will be eligible for early literacy programs.