Deadline for dogs at risk of euthanasia extended

SAN ANGELO, Texas (UPDATE 5:02 p.m.) — Concho Valley P.A.W.S. reports that Alana has been adopted. Eight dogs remain at risk.

(ORIGINAL 3:59 p.m.) Nine dogs who are at risk of being euthanized due to the animal shelter being over capacity have a few more days to get either adopted or fostered.

According to a post from Concho Valley P.A.W.S., weather conditions caused the deadline to be moved from May 4 to May 7 at 7 p.m.

The adoption fee for the remaining nine dogs has been waived. Adoptions will also include a free consultation, one month of basic obedience training with Love N’ Leashes and a free 40-pound bag of dog food.

Dogs at risk include:

CV P.A.W.S. reports that Alana has been adopted.

