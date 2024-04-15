On deadline day, Duval schools have just 6 candidates for superintendent's job. Why?

Hours before the window closes for applicants to be Duval County’s next schools superintendent, even fewer people are competing than when the School Board shelved an earlier search in October.

Six names were in contention Monday morning, a drop from the 10 applicants last fall and far short of the 26 people considered when the School Board chose former Superintendent Diana Greene in 2018.

Greene retired last year and longtime administrator Dana Kriznar was tapped to replace her until a new superintendent was hired.

The School Board hired the Florida School Boards Association last year to manage the search.

Christopher Bernier was superintendent of Lee County schools from 2022 through April, when he resigned.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Monday, and people involved in the search had predicted that some job-seekers would wait until late in the process to show their hand.

School Boards Association CEO Andrea Messina “knows the way this applicant pool works is we’ll see a number of applicants who are going to apply on the back end of that window. She’s in conversation with a number of them already,” School Board Chairman Darryl Willie told an audience on April 2, when there were only four names in the hat.

Former Lee County Superintendent Christopher Bernier and Ronne Dotson, an 11-year superintendent of a Kentucky school district that rose from disgrace to distinction, both applied after Willie’s remarks.

Ronnie Dotson was superintendent of schools in Carter County, Ky. from 2011 to 2022 and has applied to become Duval County's next schools superintendent.

Also seeking the superintendent’s job are:

∎ Sito Narcisse, former superintendent of schools in East Baton Rouge, La.

∎ Corwin Robinson, former superintendent of a small district in Tennessee with experience in large districts and as an Army officer

∎ Carlos Perez Jr., a former schools administrator running an education reform nonprofit in Miami Beach

Sito Narcisse, who was superintendent of schools in East Baton Rouge, La. from 2021 through January, is among applicants for the Duval County superintendent's job.

∎Sylvia Mitchell, a Texas schools administrator who previously oversaw charter schools in the IDEA charter network and was a charter school principal at locations including Arlington

While candidates could be waiting to apply until the last moment as a tactical choice, news in the weeks since the application period opened March 15 might also have underscored to prospective candidates that Duval schools face some challenges, including construction cost problems and declining enrollment that have led School Board members to consider whether some schools should simply be closed.

Responding to challenges posed by the school district’s master facilities plan, now projected to cost just over twice the $1.9 billion price tag estimated in 2018, will be among subjects for a board workshop Tuesday.

