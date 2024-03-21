Deadline to contest Butler County property values nears

Mar. 21—The Butler County Board of Commissioners wants residents with complaints regarding property values to file with the county Board of Revisions.

However, Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix said anyone filing a complaint must have documented evidence their valuations are too high. The Board of Revision is managed by the county auditor's office, and it investigates valuation complaints as well as holding other powers under Ohio law.

Complaints to the valuation, or assessments, can be filed until April 1.

In 2023, Butler County's average property values skyrocketed a median 37% for the county as part of a state-mandated reassessment that relied heavily on inflated home prices. It wasn't just in Butler County: property values increased an average of 34% in Montgomery County and 29% in Greene County.

Butler County Commission Vice President Don Dixon said local officials tried to modify the formula the state uses in calculating property values.

"Prosecutor Michael Gmoser and I tried for over a year to champion a change; Sheriff Jones and I testified at the state, lobbying for relief for the taxpayer," Dixon said. "Bureaucracy didn't budge. I'll continue to challenge the state, and at this time, the Board of Revision is the last option for a property owner to seek any relief."

While Nix said she would never discourage anyone from filing a complaint with the Board of Revisions, she believes finding the required evidence that values are too high would be difficult.

Nix said the county's valuations are already set lower than the market, "plus the market continued to rise after the Jan. 1, 2023, appraisal date."

"We want anyone to submit an application for a Board of Revision hearing if you truly believe we have your value set too high according to the market, but we're not seeing that," she said, adding they've seen very few Board of Revision applications. "Property values are set at 90% anyway, and the values continue to increase after our value date."

Nix worries the commission's encouragement of filing complaints with no documentation would overwhelm the Board of Revision as each complaint receives a hearing involving the county auditor, treasurer and commission offices.

"The market continues to rise, and I think people understand that, and we offer all kinds of technology on our website so you can see all the sales that are around you," Nix said. "That's why we've received so few applications to the board of revisions."

Butler County officials were vocal in their opposition to the historic property value hike imposed by state lawmakers, and Nix's office and the county commission have worked to curb the impact on property owners' pocketbooks.

In November, the commission voted to grant a reduction in property taxes for 2024 and waived nearly $6 million in property taxes. This year was the second time since 2022 commissioners reduced property taxes for all property owners.

Commissioners recognized the county share of a property tax bill is minimal when compared to other taxing entities.

Butler County Commission Board President Cindy Carpenter said the increase in property taxes levied this year most severely impacts those families and residents struggling financially.

"Our county cannot be considered financially solid unless families have housing and children don't go to bed hungry," she said.

Nix cautioned people who want to file a complaint with the Board of Revision because they feel other taxes are too high. The Board of Revision is only for property values. She advises property owners to watch a video she and Butler County Treasurer Michael McNamara produced on an overview of the Board of Revision by visiting tinyurl.com/ButlerCountyBOROverview.

Anyone with a complaint about higher property taxes should reach out to their state lawmaker, according to Nix.