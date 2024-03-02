Deadline for changing parties approaches
Mar. 2—There are four political parties in Idaho — Republican, Democrat, Libertarian and Constitution.
The Democrats hold an open primary where anyone can participate regardless of their affiliation. The Republican, Libertarian and Constitution parties hold closed primaries in which voters must be registered with the party to participate. The deadline to change parties and still be eligible to participate in that party's primary, with the exception of the Democratic Party, is March 15.
Because the Republican Party so dominates the state and the winners of its primary often cruise to victory in the fall, many people view it as the most important election in the cycle and choose to participate in it regardless of their political leanings.
Specific positions that are up for election in north central Idaho this year, with the names of the incumbents, include:
Federal
U.S. Representative, 1st Congressional District: Russ Fulcher
Idaho Legislature
District 2, Clearwater, Benewah, Shoshone and portions of Kootenai and Bonner counties: Sen. Phil Hart, Rep. Heather Scott, Rep. Dale Hawkins
District 6, Latah, Lewis and a portion of Nez Perce counties: Sen. Dan Foreman, Rep. Lori McCann, Rep. Brandon Mitchell
District 7, Idaho, Adams and a portion of Nez Perce counties: Sen. Cindy Carlson, Rep. Mike Kingsley, Rep. Charlie Shepherd
Clearwater County
County commissioner, District 1: Mike Ryann (2-year term)
County commissioner, District 2: Rick Miller (4-year term)
Prosecutor: E. Clayne Tyler
Sheriff: Chris Goetz
Idaho County
County commissioner, District 1: Skip Brandt (2-year term)
County commissioner, District 3: Denis Duman (4-year term)
Prosecutor: Kirk MacGregor
Sheriff: Doug Ulmer
Latah County
County commissioner, District 1: Kathie LaFortune (2-year term)
County commissioner, District 3: John Bohman (4-year term)
Prosecutor: Bill Thompson
Sheriff: Richard Skiles
Magistrate Court Judge: Megan Marshall
Lewis County
County commissioner, District 1: Greg Johnson (2-year)
County commissioner, District 3: Eric Hasselstrom (4-year)
Prosecutor: Zachary Pall
Sheriff: Jason Davis
Nez Perce County
County commissioner, District 1: Don Beck (2-year term)
County commissioner, District 3: Doug Zenner (4-year term)
Prosecutor: Justin Coleman
Sheriff: Bryce Scrimsher
Port commissioner, District 2, Joseph Anderson