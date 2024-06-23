'Deadliest weather we have': Heat blasts East with 100-plus degrees; floods swamp Midwest

ARLINGTON, Va. − A swath of the East was bracing for another blast of 100 degrees or more Sunday as cities opened cooling centers and labored to protect residents without air conditioning from the relentless heat gripping the region.

Baltimore declared a "code red extreme heat alert" through Monday. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams said city cooling centers were open Sunday and that some schools across the city have opened their doors as well.

"Heat is the deadliest weather we have in New York City," Adams said.

Arlington County, a suburb of Washington, declared a heat advisory Sunday with a warning that the heat index could reach 107 degrees. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the city's heat emergency and urged residents without air conditioning to seek relief in air conditioned buildings and the city's cooling centers. The city was bracing for the hottest day since Aug. 15, 2016, and could approacy the all-time June record of 104 degrees, AccuWeather said.

Bowser warned that extreme heat can have impacts on a person’s mental health, including increased irritability, agression, depression, drug and alcohol use and even suicide. Some psychiatric medications can affect body temperature regulation, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"Stick to your treatment regimen and talk with your doctor about any concerns," Bowser said.

A modicum of relief was in sight. AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern will cause temperatures across the Northeast to retreat from record territory within days, although afternoon temperatures will still reach in the 90s.

People visit the beach at Coney Island on June 22, 2024, in Brooklyn. Much of the Northeast is experiencing a heat wave causing the heat index to feel over 100 degrees.

Developments:

∎ More than 100 million Americans were under heat advisories or warnings from the National Weather Service. Not all the big heat was in the East: Triple-digit high temperatures were possible in central and southern California, Arizona, and Utah, the weather service said.

∎ The heat wave was global: The toll of Egyptian Muslims who died while taking part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, where temperatures climbed as high as 120 degrees, has risen to 672, authorities in Egypt told Reuters. The BBC said more than 200 Indonesians and almost 100 Indians had died. Other nations also reported dozens of deaths.

Flooding in Iowa, South Dakota

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a flooding emergency in 21 counties and requested an expedited presidential disaster declaration. She flew over parts of northwest Iowa where towns were awash in water, "rivers cresting above 1993 record levels and the devastation is widespread," she said.

In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem declared an emergency after storms that blasted parts of the state with up to 18 inches of rain over the last few days. The rain was slowing down, but "we need to keep vigilant. The worst of the flooding along our rivers will be Monday and Tuesday," she said.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken asked residents to temporarily avoid washing laundry, running dishwashers or doing anything else that would contribute unnecessary wastewater to the system.

"If you can avoid a shower today, that will be great," TenHaken said.

Most heat wave deaths take place in homes

Almost half the 3,142 people who died from heat-related ailments in the past 20 years died at home, according to an analysis of National Weather Service data by the Cincinnati Enquirer, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Many people who die in heat waves lack air conditioning or have health problems that can turn deadly in extreme heat. Social isolation may also play a role in heat-related deaths because those living alone may not have anyone checking on them. A study in Rome found a program aimed at decreasing social isolation among people over age 80 was linked to a lower number of deaths during the summer.

“Maybe they use a walker or a cane or a wheelchair, and maybe their caregivers are not available," said Tasha Turner-Bicknell, a nurse and associate professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing. "They might be unable to get out of their house without assistance.” Read more here.

− Elizabeth B. Kim

Mosts heat wave deaths occur at home: Here's why

7 essentials to help beat the heat

The summer season was made for all-day fun in the sun, but being unprepared in the scorching heat can quickly ruin a good time. We've compiled a list of 7 essential items that you need to keep on hand to beat the summer heat and enjoy the season to the fullest. From portable strollers and spray fans to an easy DIY misting spray and quick-dry towels, our comprehensive list of summer must-haves covers all the bases so you can stay cool and comfortable wherever your summer days take you. Read more here.

− Maryal Miller Carter

Contributing: Dominik Dausch, Sioux Falls Argus Leader; Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Parts of East may see 100-plus degree weather; floods swamp Iowa, S.D.