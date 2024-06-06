Dead whale wrapped in fishing gear pulled from Casco Bay

Jun. 6—A dead whale with fishing gear wrapped around its tail was hauled from Casco Bay into Portland Harbor on Thursday.

Workers at Portland Yacht Services used a massive boat lift to haul the whale out of the Fore River at around 3 p.m. Thursday, said Portland Harbor Master Kevin Battle.

Battle said the Maine Marine Patrol towed what appeared to be a humpback whale into Portland Harbor from somewhere around Richmond Island, off the coast of Cape Elizabeth.

"They were towing it in, under the Casco Bay Bridge, around noon," Battle said. "Then they had to make arrangements to lift it out of the water."

Maine Marine Patrol spokesman Jeff Nichols declined to answer questions about the whale, its recovery and cause of death. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is leading the investigation, he said.

This story will be updated.

