Dead man found shot multiple times along Durham street, police say

Durham Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found shot multiple times early Sunday morning.

At around 12:36 a.m., a driver called 911 to report a person lying on the side of the road in the 2500 block of Wrightwood Avenue, according to a Durham Police news release.

The man, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said they don’t know where the man was shot or the circumstances around the shooting.

As of June 8, there have been 307 shootings in Durham with 112 people shot, according to crime data from the police department. Of those, 19 have been fatal and 93 have been non-fatal.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator A. Junker at 919-560-4440 ext. 29416. People can also call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or go online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.