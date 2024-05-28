A dead humpback whale that washed ashore Monday morning at Nehalem Bay State Park near Manzanita on the Oregon Coast has prompted the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to ask people to avoid the area.

An initial exam was performed on the whale Monday, and NOAA Fisheries' Michael Milstein reported there are no obvious indications for cause of death. NOAA will perform a necropsy on Thursday which may reveal more information.

A dead humpback whale washed up on the Oregon Coast at Nehalem Bay State Park on Monday. Signs advise visitors to stay away from the whale.

Tissue samples and measurements of the whale were taken and will be used to perform other tests to determine the health of the whale and if any other contaminants may have contributed, Milstein said. These results may not be available for a couple of weeks.

The whale washed ashore near a snowy plover management area, a part of Oregon beaches that are protected nesting grounds for the bird. Signs are posted to avoid the whale.

A few whale strandings happen on the Oregon Coast each year. The most common whales seen are gray whales while humpbacks seem to be less common.

"From time to time we do see humpbacks that strand," Milstein said.

Emma Logan is an outdoors journalism intern for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at elogan@salem.gannett.com or on X @emmmalogan

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Dead humpback whale washes up on Oregon Coast near Manzanita