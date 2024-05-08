Dead fin whale discovered across bow of cruise ship in New York City

Marine animal experts are investigating the death of a 50-foot-long fin whale discovered across the bow of cruise ship in the Port of Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the animal’s death. NOAA officials said the agency was making plans on Tuesday to tow the carcass to shore for a necropsy.

The greatest danger facing fin whales, which are the second-largest whale species after the blue whale, comes from vessel strikes, according to NOAA. Fin whales are listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The whales are also susceptible to being entangled in fishing gear, being driven from important habitats by ocean noise pollution, and climate change, which is changing prey distribution and migration cues, according to NOAA.

A fin whale documented during a 2021 New England Aquarium aerial survey in Massachusetts Bay.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was responding to the scene this week, along with the Army Corps of Engineers, the National Park Service and officials from New York and Monmouth County, according to NOAA.

“Mariners operating along the U.S. East Coast are encouraged to slow their vessel speed, stay alert, and report any sightings of right whales or any dead, injured, or entangled whales,” said NOAA Fisheries spokesperson Andrea Gomez.

Touching, feeding or otherwise harming whales, dolphins and porpoises is illegal under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. NOAA advises anyone who sees the animals to stay at least 150 feet away and to report the sightings of healthy animals in and around New York to sightings@amseas.org.

Any stranded marine animals that wash ashore in New Jersey should be reported to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center of Brigantine by calling 609-266-0538.

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers education and the environment.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Whale's death under investigation after carcass found on ship's bow