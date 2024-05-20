A dead dolphin washed ashore in Long Branch, just the latest to be found in NJ this year

Another dead dolphin washed ashore Sunday in Long Branch, the 27th in New Jersey this year.

Paul Marzolla, a local man who was surf fishing around 5 a.m., said he came across the dead mammal with a sort of white thread or rope entangled around its tail.

"I was devastated," said Marzolla. "I saw the dolphin at distance and I was like praying, hoping it was not a dolphin."

At first, Marzolla thought it was plastic around its tail.

The bottlenose dolphin was found on Sunday around 5 a.m., becoming the 27th dolphin found stranded at the Shore in 2024.

According to SeaWorld.org, parasites such as tapeworms, flukes and roundworms are a common cause of death for dolphins.

In the past five years, according to data from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, an average of 41 dolphins are found each year in the Garden State.

Bottlenose dolphins have represented more than half of all the stranded dolphin species found at the Jersey Shore, according to the center.

Sunday's stranding dolphin was assessed by the nonprofit, and information regarding its death was not available.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Long Branch: Bottlenose dolphin washed ashore with entangled tail