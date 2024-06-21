Dead bugs in liquor. Old meat. Rotten food. Wichita KS restaurant & hotel inspections

Seven businesses in Wichita and Derby were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture last week.

They were cited for a number of violations including spoiled pineapples covered in hundreds of fruit flies, old beef, dead insects in liquor bottles, trash and clutter, an employee who didn’t wash hands after touching dirty dishes, hot dogs stored directly under a condenser, no hot water and more, according to inspection reports.

Information about the food establishments and hotels, as well as a summary of their violations, appears below. The list includes inspections conducted in Sedgwick County from June 9-15. It was compiled on June 18.

More than 70 establishments passed inspections during that same time. A list of those also appears below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.

Business owners or managers can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com to comment on inspection results that appear in this story. Comments will be added to the online version of this article.

More details about inspections are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.

Out of compliance inspections

86 Cold Press, 1948 E. Marion in Wichita — Two violations on June 11 during a routine inspection. The business was making yogurt on site without the proper authorization from the state and required plan for doing so. Next inspection: July 11.

American Fun Food Company Inc., 6010 N. Broadway in Wichita — Six violations on June 12 during a routine inspection. The business was storing items directly against walls and storing food and non-food items together which made proper cleaning and inspection difficult, clutter, trash, metal siding was separating from wall, dirt and debris, insulation materials were deteriorating in certain areas, some corners and doors aren’t light tight, missing door seal, several doors were being used as walls, buildup of ice on floor in walk-in freezer, boxes of hot dogs were stored directly under a freezer condenser, “blackish substance” on the floor throughout walk-in freezer, evidence of pests under a pallet where frozen food is stored, rodent droppings in the candy room, sticky liquid under grenadine, large totes used for frozen foods were stored outside. Next inspection: June 23.

Family Dollar, 1330 N. Oliver in Wichita — One violation on June 12 during a follow-up inspection. There was no hot water at the bathroom sinks because a new water heater hasn’t yet been delivered and installed. Next inspection: July 12.

HRA Wichita Entertainment (Fever Night Life), 116 N. Mead in Wichita — Six violations on June 15 during a routine inspection. About 20 bottles of liquor had to be trashed because they were contaminated with dead insects, no hot water at the hand-washing sink at the front bar, pool of water on floor behind the main bar due to a broken pipe, standing water on the kitchen floor, no soap or paper towels at any hand-washing station, “two spoiled pineapples covered in hundreds of fruit flies.” Next inspection: June 25.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 1138 N. Nelson Drive in Derby — Twelve violations on June 11 during a routine inspection. Ranchero sauce didn’t cool down enough even though it was in a cooler overnight, tamales weren’t labeled with their preparation dates, dented cans of tomatillos, pan of raw chicken was stored directly on top of pans of raw beef, no test kit on site for measuring the concentration of chlorine sanitizer in the dishwasher or sanitizing buckets, old aderezo and cocktail sauces, old ground beef, bottles of multi-surface cleaner weren’t labeled with contents, an employee didn’t wash hands between touching dirty and clean dishes, no back flow prevention device on three-vat sink, moldy lemons, “build up of a pink debris” on soda nozzle. Next inspection: June 21.

Panaderia la Casa de Mi Abuela, 1510 W. 21st St. in Wichita — One violation on June 14 during a follow-up inspection. Display cabinets and shelves filled with pastries had no doors or other ways to protect the baked goods from contamination from pests and customers. Next inspection: Aug. 16.

Scotsman Inn, 5922 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita — Three violations on June 13 during a follow-up inspection. Missing light bulbs in hallway fixture, the motel’s emergency management plan didn’t include procedures and emergency contacts for pest infestations and other events that affect business operations, there is no emergency evacuation sign posted in one room and two others have signs without an evacuation route marked. Next inspection: June 23.

Bed bugs. Roaches. Blood stains. Old food. Wichita KS restaurant & hotel inspections

Expired licenses. Bugs. Bare hands on food. Wichita KS restaurant & hotel inspections

How do businesses fail inspections?

Most violations are minor and are corrected during an inspection.

Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause a foodborne illness, when a problem can’t be fixed right away, such as bug and rodent infestations, and more. Typically, establishments are reinspected within 10 days.

It’s rare for a business to shut down over a failed inspection. But it can happen due to things like sewage backups, pest problems, and water or power outages. Usually, closures are temporary.

The lists in this story only include businesses from Sedgwick County. But you can search food and lodging inspection results anywhere in Kansas at https://foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Complaint? Here’s where to submit it

If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.

To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a complaint at www.foodsafetykansas.org.

To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.

Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at www.agriculture.ks.gov/public-resources/comments-complaints/lodging-complaint.

For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

These businesses passed inspections last week

Aldi , 6835 E. 21st St. in Wichita

American Eagle , 6330 E. 21st St. in Wichita

Arby’s , 1147 S. Rock Road in Wichita

Arby’s , 640 N. Rock Road in Derby

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store , 1252 N. Greenwich in Wichita

Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant , 3141 S. Hillside in Wichita

Chick-Fil-A Derby Market Place , 1818 N. Rock Road in Derby

Chubbs & Spudds (mobile vendor/food truck), 1304 N. Doris in Wichita

Connie’s Mexico Cafe , 2227 N. Broadway in Wichita

Costco Wholesale , 9700 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Crafted: Coffee, Tea, Poke , 9730 E. 21st St. in Wichita

Dillons , 10515 W. Central in Wichita

Dillons Marketplace , 1624 N. Rock Road in Derby

Doc Green’s Gourmet Salads , 10096 E. 13th St., Suite 102 in Wichita

Dollar Tree , 1224 W. Pawnee in Wichita

El Pueblo , 100 W. 21st St. in Wichita

Emley Grocery & Smoke Shop , 1905 S. Broadway, Suite 13 in Wichita

Fat Ernie’s Family Dining , 2806 S. Hydraulic in Wichita

The Flying Stove (mobile vendor/food truck), 7540 W. Northwind in Wichita

Gorditas Rodeo , 3090 W. 13th St. in Wichita

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant , 6254 E. 37th St. North, Suite 160 in Wichita

Guelaguetza Market #3 , 807 S. Woodlawn in Wichita

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q , 1200 S. Rock Road in Wichita

Home Fitness Exercise Equipment Co. , 2260 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Julius Rib Cage , 2958 S. Seneca in Wichita

Kansas Department of Education Summer Nutrition Program at Boston Recreation Center, 6655 E. Zimmerly in Wichita

Kansas Department of Education Summer Nutrition Program at Boys & Girls Club-Opportunity Lane, 2400 N. Opportunity Drive in Wichita

Kansas Department of Education Summer Nutrition Program at Evergreen Recreation Center, 2700 N. Woodland in Wichita

Kansas Department of Education Summer Nutrition Program at WSU Tech, 3821 E. Harry in Wichita

Kentucky Fried Chicken , 2347 S. Seneca in Wichita

Kentucky Fried Chicken , 7227 W. 21st St. in Wichita

Kentucky Fried Chicken , 441 S. West St. in Wichita

Kwik Shop , 2142 N. Webb in Wichita

Larcher’s Market , 3555 E. Douglas, Suite 100 in Wichita

Lean Kitchen , 1719 N. Rock Road, Suite 111 in Wichita

Le’s Kitchen , 2949 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Madrocks Restaurant & Sports Bar , 1821 E. Madison, Suite 100 in Derby

McDonald’s , 506 N. Tyler Road in Wichita

Milkfloat , 535 W. Douglas, Suite 140 in Wichita

Nothing Bundt Cakes , 3080 N. Maize Road, Suite 100 in Wichita

Papa Johns Pizza , 7800 E. Harry in Wichita

Papa Johns Pizza , 2530 S. Seneca in Wichita

Park City Inn , 792 E. Beaumont in Park City

Pennant Coffee & Good Company , 930 W. Douglas, Suite A in Wichita

Premier Food Service at BG Products, 300 N. River in Derby

Premier Food Service at Clearwater Engineering, 301 N. River in Derby

Premier Food Service at Donovan Auto & Truck Center, 5800 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Homestead Health Center, 2133 S. Elizabeth in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Premier Food Service, 8225 W. Irving in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Thyseenkrup, 6151 N. Prospect in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Wichita Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th St. in Wichita

Reflection Ridge Retirement Community , 2300 N. Tyler Road in Wichita

The Regent , 2050 N. Webb in Wichita

Rock River Rapids , 1900 E. James in Derby

Rockwood Recreational Facility , 7547 E. Rockwood in Wichita

Rolling Frito-Lay Sales, LP , 3815 W. 30th St. South in Wichita

Schlotzsky’s , 1334 W. Pawnee in Wichita

Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen , 4510 E. 19th St., Suite 108 in Wichita

Sky-Palace Inn & Suites , 7321 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Smokin’ Diner Food Truck , 4835 S. Martinson Circle in Wichita

Snacks , 6209 N. Broadway in Wichita

Stop & Shop , 1826 W. 13th St. in Wichita

Subway , 10243 W. 21st St. in Wichita

Super 8 by Wyndham Wichita North , 3741 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Tasty House , 2431 N. Greenwich, Suite 101 in Wichita

Town Manor Motel , 1112 N. Broadway in Wichita

Village Inn , 3535 S. Meridian in Wichita

Wasabi Sushi Bar West , 2404 N. Maize Road in Wichita

Wichita Cake Creations , 550 N. Webb, Suite B in Wichita

Wichita Hookah Cafe , 6249 E. 21st St., Suite 124 in Wichita

Winds Hotel , 1075 E. Turtle Court in Park City

Wyndham Garden Wichita Downtown , 221 E. Kellogg in Wichita

Yokohama Ramen Izakaya, 6434 E. Central in Wichita

Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.

Flashback Friday: Wichita Chinese restaurant that opened in 1990 was the last of its kind

‘We can’t get put out this time’: Wichita family loses restaurant lease, buys own building

His plan to open a coffee shop downtown 2 years ago fizzled out. Now, he’s found a spot.