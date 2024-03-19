A dead body has been found in the ocean near Myrtle Beach SC, according to police

Horry County Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in the ocean Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the person was found near the Nash Street beach access in unincorporated Horry County, according to a post at 3:10 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter.

Police were removing the body from the beach about 3:41 p.m. About seven police vehicles were on the scene.

A few people were watching near the Springmaid Pier.

There are no additional details.