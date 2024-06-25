Dead body found in backseat of vehicle that crashed near Eyota may have ties to Minneapolis

Jun. 25—ROCHESTER — A body found in the backseat of a vehicle that crashed Saturday on Interstate 90 near Eyota may be tied to a "scene indicating violence" at a home in Minneapolis, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

MPD said it is "assisting the (Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) with an investigation into a suspicious death that was discovered by Olmsted County deputies on June 22."

The sheriff's office responded to the crash around 7 a.m. Saturday, June 22, near the Eyota exit. The driver, 32-year-old Margot Lewis, was out of the vehicle and being tended to by a passerby. While checking to see if anyone else was in the vehicle, deputies found the body of a 35-year-old woman in the back seat. The woman was later identified as Liara Tsai, a 35-year-old woman from Minneapolis.

According to the sheriff's office, the condition Tsai's body was "suspicious," and it was "immediately apparent" her death wasn't a result of the crash.

Lewis was arrested for interference with a dead body.

MPD says it was notified of the incident when the BCA requested a welfare check at Tsai's address in Minneapolis. Later that evening, BCA, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Minneapolis Police investigators executed a search warrant at the address.

"A scene indicating violence was located inside of the address," the MPD release said.

MPD said forensic scientists processed the scene and the agency is working with BCA to investigate the "circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Lewis is expected to make an appearance on this case in court on Tuesday.