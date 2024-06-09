Dead Black bear found on side of the road in Holden, sheriff office says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a black bear sighting near Holden.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office reported the sighting of a black bear on Sunday morning. Deputies believe the bear was hit by a vehicle.

LPSO noted that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) was contacted about the sighting.

In April, LDWF adopted an amendment to host a black bear hunting season scheduled for December. The hunt will be a lottery for selected licensed Louisiana hunters that can only take place in Bear Management Area 4, which includes Tensas, Madison, East and West Carroll parishes and some parts of Franklin, Richland and Catahoula parishes.

