Dead alligator in middle of road causes two-car crash in Louisiana

CHALMETTE, La. (BRPROUD) — A massive dead alligator that was lying in the median in Chalmette caused a multi-vehicle crash to take place on Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Paris Road in Chalmette as a dead alligator that was lying in the median caused one car to swerve off the road and into Bayou Bienvenue, according to Kim Gritter, SBSO public information officer.

The crash occurred when the car that went into the bayou swerved to avoid another car that had slowed down when it saw the alligator, according to Gritter. Gritter said that Aces Towing and Auto Sales was able to get the car out of Bayou Bienvenue.

Gritter discussed how she couldn’t recall of an alligator causing a traffic accident.

Student accused of making threat on social media against high school in Louisiana

“We do come across alligators from time-to-time, but I cannot recall any situations that have caused a traffic accident,” said Gritter.

Ronique Reign Frazier, who drove by and parked across the street to take pictures of the dead alligator, spoke on how big she thought the alligator was.

“About 8-10 feet, I’m 5’7 and he was longer than me, said Frazier. “Definitely would have taken the majority of a car lane walking.”

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.