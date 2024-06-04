Deacon who tackled gunman on church livestream honored with proclamation by the city

It was a harrowing video that made national headlines. In the middle of a church service at Jesus’ Dwelling Place in North Braddock, a man casually walks up to the Pastor and points a gun at him. The gunman even pulled the trigger, but fortunately, that gun jammed.

The Deacon, Clarence McCallister, who was livestreaming the service, was able to jump over a church railing and tackle the gunman, getting the gun out of his hands and potentially saving the lives of countless people inside the church.

On Tuesday, we learned that the brave Deacon is also a City Department of Public Works (DPW) employee. He was honored by the City of Pittsburgh with a Proclamation for his love and courage.

Deacon Clarence McCallister said it was just instinct.

“I saw my pastor was in trouble and my instinct said to go and handle my business,” McCallister tells Channel 11 News.

Holding his proclamation from the city, Deacon McCallister said he would do it all again if he could.

“It’s probably one of the best times in my life,” McCallister said. “To see so many people coming down here to see me being honored.”

Mayor Ed Gainey said McCallister did what few people would do.

“You put your own life on the line just to make sure the church was safe,” Mayor Ed Gainey (D - Pittsburgh) said.

The Pastor that McCallister helped shield, thanked the Deacon for his ultimate selflessness.

“I think God just finds ways of doing things beyond what we think,” Pastor Glenn Germany said. “He’s selfless, he’s always giving of himself, always willing to help, always supportive. This is just something we happened to catch on camera.”

Police later announced they charged Bernard Polite Junior with murdering his cousin at their home just blocks away from the church. They believe it happened before Polite Junior randomly walked into Pastor Germany’s church service.

McCallister says there’s a lot of bad in the world, but he still believes there is far more good.

“My cup is always full, but I always leave a little room for some extra activity,” McCallister said.

Deacon Clarence McCallister has been with the City’s DPW for 18 years. He says he has two more years left before enjoying retirement.

