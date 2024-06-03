DEA Special Agent appointed to Fayette school board not seeking election, cites career

Six months after Fayette school board members appointed DEA Special agent Jason Moore to fill the vacant District 3 seat, he has decided not to seek election.

The filing deadline is June 4 for the November general election.

Kathleen “Penny” Christian and Danny A. Everett have filed to run for the seat.

In a Sunday statement to the Herald-Leader, Moore said “due to obligations associated with my career, I will not be running for a full term in November. “

Moore said he was “deeply honored” to have been selected by the Fayette public schools board to represent District 3.

“My goal in taking on this role was to be a good steward of the position while serving the best interests of our students,” Moore said. “While this chapter will close when a new FCPS board member is elected and sworn-in to represent District 3, I will remain personally invested in our incredible students and the city I call home.”

Moore said serving as a board member has been a tremendously rewarding experience.

“I may very well revisit the opportunity to formally serve my community again at the conclusion of my career, but for now — there is still much to do with the remainder of my term, and I am committed to helping FCPS continue to flourish,” Moore said.

The District 3 seat became vacant last year when Tom Jones resigned.

Moore’s appointed term ends at the end of 2024.

Who else is running in November?

Two other Fayette school board seats, in addition to District 3, are contested in the November election.

Betsy Rutherford is opposing incumbent Amy Green in District 5.

In the 1st District, Monica Mundy is running against incumbent Marilyn Clark.