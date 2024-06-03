DEA agent, another person injured during altercation on the way to court in Hattiesburg

One Drug Enforcement Agency agent was injured in a vehicle during an altercation with one of two people the agency was taking for an appearance in federal court Monday in Hattiesburg.

For about an hour, West Pine Street, between First Avenue and Hardy Street was blocked off by Hattiesburg Police Department while the situation was being assessed.

The agent and task force officer were transporting the people to the William M. Colmer Federal Courthouse when the altercation occurred. The task force officer shot the person involved in the altercation, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Both the DEA agent and the other person involved in the altercation were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not made available.

MBI is investigating the incident. Details will be reported to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

