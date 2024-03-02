DDA pulls west end deck from TIF plan

Mar. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Development Authority will remove a $32.4 million west-end parking structure from its revised Tax Increment Financing plan in hopes of building more public support to extend it.

Members of the DDA board on Friday discussed final adjustments to the TIF '97 plan as it prepares to send the proposed 30-year extension of the document — now called the Moving Downtown Forward plan — to the City Commission for a final decision in early May.

But the plan will move forward without one of its largest and most controversial components as board members said they didn't want the TIF plan extension to be undermined by a perceived lack of public support for underwriting more public parking downtown.

"We don't want to be in the position of selling people something that we're not that excited about," board member Peter Kirkwood said. "I really don't want TIF to fail."

Some of the board's concerns about the west-end parking deck stemmed from comments made by a citizens' committee of downtown residents that reviewed the proposed TIF plan extension at two separate meetings last month.

While the committee was generally supportive of the TIF plan and the infrastructure projects it includes, the group raised several questions about the proposed parking deck, given the stagnant occupancy rates of the city's Hardy and Old Town parking decks since the COVID-19 pandemic.

One advisory committee member — downtown resident Nick Routson — suggested the entire West End mixed-use development be removed from the TIF plan extension.

Board members said they've heard similar sentiments across the community.

"People are really struggling with the expense of the parking garage," member Ed Slosky said.

The $32.4 million parking structure — which includes six levels and 534 parking spaces with access from an alley off Pine Street — is part of a larger mixed-use development along State and Pine streets at the west end of downtown totaling almost $68 million.

The plans, presented to the DDA board last month, also include a street-level retail building along State Street below four floors of attainable housing estimated at $23.4 million, plus another structure along Pine Street with ground-floor retail and four stories of housing estimated at just under $10 million. The project is designed so that all three components could be developed separately.

Board members said they remain committed to the housing portion of the project, which they feel does have strong public support, and that there are private partnership options that could help fund other parts of the development.

But they voiced concern about the parking structure eroding public support for the project — and, ultimately, the entire TIF plan.

"The fly in the ointment is the expensive parking," Kirkwood said. "The rest of the ointment everybody likes."

Acting DDA Chief Executive Officer Harry Burkholder cautioned that eliminating the west-end parking deck from the TIF plan won't quell all the objections to its proposed extension.

Burkholder said some of the opposition is to the tax capture under TIF that collects revenue from other taxing units, including the city, Grand Traverse County and Northwestern Michigan College, to put toward downtown projects. He said he expects that opposition will continue, regardless of what's in the plan.

DDA Board Chairman Gabe Schneider said the plan will still need to include some provisions for financing public parking downtown, even if it's not a specific project. Parts of the plan, include the widely-supported Lower Boardman/Ottaway riverfront renovations, call for removal of some surface parking downtown that will have to be provided for in other areas, he said.

Friday's meeting was a study session so there was no formal action taken by the board. Members instructed DDA staff to make further revisions to the TIF plan based on the discussion to be reviewed at the board's next regular meeting on March 15.

The board plans to vote on the TIF plan extension at that meeting, before it's forwarded to the City Commission in April, with a public hearing and potential vote by the commission on May 6.