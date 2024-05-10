DCYF discloses death of infant. What we know.

PROVIDENCE – The state Department of Children, Youth and Families on Friday disclosed the death of a two-month-old stemming from an incident occurring on April 12.

The department, which is required by law to make such public announcements of children’s deaths and “near deaths,” of cases it becomes aware of, said the department had had no prior involvement with the family.

The department cited confidentiality laws for releasing no other information. Information on the case, however, was shared with the state Office of the Child Advocate.

