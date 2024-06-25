DCSD welcomes two new patrol deputies

Jun. 25—GREENSBURG — On Thursday, June 20, two new patrol deputies for the Decatur County Sheriff's Department were sworn in by Judge Matthew Bailey in the Decatur Superior Court.

Deputy Joshua Gaither and Deputy Morgan Smith have joined the ranks of the DCSD.

Deputy Gaither is a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School and resides with his wife and two children in the Napoleon area. Prior to being sworn in, Deputy Gaither was a detention deputy in the Decatur Conty Detention Center.

Deputy Gaither has been employed for approximately four and one-half years as a detention deputy, leaving that post as a sergeant on the evening shift.

Deputy Smith is a graduate of Columbus North High School and currently resides in Columbus, IN. Prior to being sworn in, Deputy Smith was a detention deputy at the Decatur County Detention Center for approximately one and one-half years.

In applying for the patrol deputy position, their prior work history and work ethic while employed at the Decatur County Detention Center was carefully scrutinized and played a big part in the decision to hire them as patrol deputies, according to Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose.

"Working in the detention center is a good first step for anyone wanting a career in law enforcement, which paid off for both Deputy Gaither and Deputy Smith," the sheriff said. "We look forward to the assets Deputy Gaither and Deputy Smith bring to our department."

Deputy Gaither and Deputy Smith are now beginning their careers by working with field training deputies and will be enrolled in the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in the near future for training there.

These two deputies take the place of Deputy Noah Moore, who was hired by the Indiana State Police, and Detective Jean Burkert, who, after approximately 24 years of service between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, left to go into private sector employment.

