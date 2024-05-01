DCNR to begin spraying forests against spongy moth

May 1—MIFFLINBURG — The state will start the aerial spraying of state woodlands to combat spongy moth (Lymantria dispar dispar, formerly known as the gypsy moth) populations poised for spring outbreaks for two state parks in Union County.

The Raymond B. Winter State Park and the Sand Bridge State Park, both outside Mifflinburg, are among 185 sites totaling 227,820 acres in portions of 12 state forests and 18 state parks, and one federal property in 20 counties located in southcentral, central, northcentral, and northeast Pennsylvania. In 2023, a total of 290,000 acres were treated, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

"Suppression efforts are underway as the caterpillars emerged and begun feeding," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a prepared release. "Aerial suppression is needed to keep this invasive pest in check and protect our native forests from defoliation, with oaks being one of its favorite host. Keeping our forests healthy is of paramount importance, to protect all of the values our forests provide, including recreation, habitat, timber, clean air and clean water."

The suppression program is conducted with the goal of minimizing defoliation so that trees do not become stressed and succumb to disease, other insect pests, or drought. Aerial spraying will be conducted by two helicopters and six fixed-wing aircraft. Progress of the treatment program can be followed using the interactive map on the DCNR web page, which shows the location of all 185 spray blocks.

In 2023, spongy moth defoliated 441,819 acres in Pennsylvania.

The applied insecticides, tebufenozide or Bacillus thuringiensis subsp. kurstaki, must be ingested by young caterpillars as they feed on emerging foliage. These products are subject to State and Federal environmental review and are deemed safe for use, and are commonly used in agriculture.

