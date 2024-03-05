DCI uses confidential informant for alleged marijuana deal in Armour

Mar. 4—ARMOUR — A woman was arrested on three felony charges related to alleged marijuana sales following an undercover sting in Armour.

Amber Karr, 30, of Armour, was arrested in early February after the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation utilized a confidential informant to purchase marijuana at the Quick Stop Gas Station, according to court documents.

Karr is scheduled for her preliminary hearing on March 14 at the Douglas County Courthouse in Armour, which is directly across the street from the gas station where the alleged drug deal occurred and where Karr worked.

According to court documents, a confidential informant scheduled the purchase of one-quarter ounce of marijuana from Karr on Oct. 6, 2023. It was noted in the police report that the drugs allegedly came from Karr's husband, Marquez Adams.

Douglas County State's Attorney Craig Parkhurst on Monday told the Mitchell Republic that Adams has a warrant out for his arrest.

Law enforcement aided the confidential informant through the alleged purchase with an audio transmitting device and $80 of pre-recorded drug buy money. At approximately 10:45 a.m.,the confidential informant arrived at the gas station. The confidential informant left the buy location under visual surveillance around 11 a.m. and later told law enforcement that Marquez Adams had sources of supply in Mitchell and Sioux Falls.

Karr was arrested for two counts of alleged distribution of marijuana in the amount of less than one ounce, a Class 6 felony; violation of a drug free zone due to being within 1,000 feet of Armour school, a Class 4 felony.

The maximum penalty upon conviction for the three charges is up to 14 years in prison and a fine of $24,000.