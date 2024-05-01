DCHA to host state historian at conference

May 1—The Delaware County Historical Association will hold a history conference Saturday, May 11.

Members of local historical societies, local historians and members of the general public are invited to attend the conference — "Making History in Delaware County," a news release said.

The association started holding a history conference in 2009, and held them every other year since then, except during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tim Duerden, director of DCHA, said. "Last year we held one and due to popular demand, we decided to have another this year," he said. "An added incentive to hold one again in 2024 is that we are coming up on the anniversary of the Revolutionary War and we wish to discuss how we can commemorate this event locally."

State Historian Devin Lander will be this year's guest speaker, the release said. Lander will speak at 1 p.m. about the plans being made in the state to commemorate the fast approaching 250th anniversary of the nation's founding (2025 — 2033), the release said. He will also talk about the state commission, which was formed in 2022 by the legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul, to facilitate the planning and development of the commemoration of the 250th anniversary, the New York State 250th Commemoration Field Guide said. The semiquincentennial will be celebrated from 2025, the 250th anniversary of the capture of Fort Ticonderoga to 2033, the 250th anniversary of the surrender of the British troops.

Lander will talk about how the commission can aid local communities in marking the auspicious events in Delaware County. For more information about the commission, visit: https://tinyurl.com/vw3crck8.

After Lander speaks, there will be a roundtable discussion on issues common to those involved in local history organizations, the release said. Attendees are asked to bring questions of concern, interesting ideas — what's worked, what hasn't? — as well as dates of planned events and handouts which can be shared for cross-promoting.

"The conference is a great way for people involved in almost any aspect of Delaware County history to come together in one place to meet in person, swap ideas, share what's worked, what hasn't, etc.," Duerden said. "For this reason alone, I think it's important. Attendees are also encouraged to bring brochures and other literature from the organizations they represent to share with other attendees. That way, the Sidney Historical Society will be able to share info with, let's say, Middletown or Arkville; places that are quite far apart, even though they are in the same county."

There is no charge to attend. Advance registration is requested by May 8 via letter, phone or email to DCHA, 46549 State Hwy. 10, Delhi, NY 13753; 607-746-3849 or dchadelhi@gmail.com.

