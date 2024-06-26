DCHA complex resident demands permanent fix to AC issue as extreme heat persists

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tenants at a DCHA housing complex tell DC News Now the heat inside their units was unbearable as air conditioning issues persist in the complex.

“It’s dreadful,” Chanelle Rawls said. “I’m trying to figure out how to stay cool. That’s the No. 1 thing I think about when I get up.”

Rawls said she’s been living with her family at Kelly Miller Homes in Le Droit Park for several years. Only within the last year did the air conditioning become a problem.

“My first time noticing the air didn’t work was May 4,” she explained.

According to Rawls, a shootout last November sent bullets tearing through several air conditioning units on the property, damaging them. Months later when summertime came, neighbors noticed the damage wasn’t fully fixed and the air conditioning units did not work.

“[The shooting] was so bad that it knocked out windows, knocked out AC units, AC compressors, which caused the residents here to be windowless, AC unit-less and it’s almost a year later,” said Rawls.

Rawls, who is 20 weeks pregnant and the mother of a 2-year-old daughter, said she’s concerned about her family experiencing heat exhaustion.

“This heat will kill you and I’m 20 weeks pregnant,” she said.

DC News Now reached out to DCHA, which said it’s aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

“While awaiting delivery of replacement air conditioning condenser units, the DC Housing Authority, starting in May, began installing portable a/c units in Kelly Miller homes. All residents have been offered a portable a/c unit. At least two portable a/c units were installed in every Kelly Miller home where a resident expressed interest in this alternative,” Alison Burdo, Director of Public Affairs and Communications for DCHA, stated.

Burdo noted multiple portable units have been installed in Rawls’s unit.

“Portable a/c units will continue to be available for installation in any Kelly Miller home in need of additional cooling until that particular home’s permanent a/c condenser unit is replaced. Residents interested in the portable option should contact their property manager,” Burdo stated.

Rawls said two AC units have been given to her from DCHA. Including one earlier this month and one Tuesday.

However, she said they aren’t effective.

“It does not work. This AC unit only works in the area you’re sitting in and if you’re not moving,” she said. “It’s like they’re trying to put a Band-Aid over a bullet wound. They want to say, ‘we put some air in there,’ but that’s not going to work. That’s not going to work.”

She wants a permanent fix for her and her young family.

