DC U.S. Attorney on bill to curb crime

Washington (DC News Now) — This week, the DC Council is set to vote on a massive crime bill.

Homicides, carjackings, and robberies across the district have impacted the people who live and work here.

The U.S. Attorney for DC, Matthew Graves, talks with DC News Now’s Mark Hall on his thoughts on the crime bill. Graves also discusses what he thinks is missing from the bill to help stop the rise in crime in the district.

