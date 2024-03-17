DC Superior Court hosts youth law fair for high school students

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Bar and D.C. Superior Court co-hosted the 25th Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair on Saturday, a day-long event for high school students to get hands-on experience about the legal system.

This year’s theme was: Carjacking, A Ride You Can’t Afford to Take.

“We want people to understand that the courts are not a bad place to be all the time,” said Judge Anita Josey-Herring. “We hear a lot about all the negative things that are happening with young people in the city and so, it’s so important for the court to engage with the community. “

The event included a mock trial, guest speakers, tours of the courtrooms and more.

Licensed attorneys led students through the mock trial, presenting a fictionalized case and acting as defense attorneys, prosecutors, jurors, judges and witnesses.

“Established in 2000, the Youth Law Fair provides an opportunity for the local students to have a positive experience with the legal community,” according to the D.C. Bar’s website.

Past topics included social media use, bullying and racial profiling.

