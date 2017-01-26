DC shop paints over mural with Cosby, Obama; new mural soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — A landmark restaurant in the nation's capital has painted over a mural on one of its outside walls that depicted Bill Cosby and now former President Barack Obama, among other figures.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2k6sk5F ) that Ben's Chili Bowl, which opened in 1958, announced on its website that it recently painted over the mural that dates to 2012. Portraits of Go-Go music legend Chuck Brown and DJ Donnie Simpson also were painted over.

The restaurant said it's "time to refresh and repaint the mural."

The restaurant is asking customers to vote on who they would like to see on the next mural, expected in the spring. The list of over 50 people includes Cosby and Obama.