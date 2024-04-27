DC road closures for White House Correspondents’ Dinner

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a road would close Saturday night due to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

MPD said that T Street from Florida Avenue to Connecticut Avenue, NW will be closed to traffic from 1 p.m. to midnight.

Drivers should expect parking restrictions along the street and will be guided by the emergency no parking signage. All cars parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

