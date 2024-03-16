DC police: Three teenage boys arrested for carjacking

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced that it arrested three teenagers for carjacking a car.

On Thursday at about 6:07 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the 700 block of Lamont Street NW.

The victim told officers he was in his car when a suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out of the car.

A second suspect also approached and told the man to get his child out of the car.

The victim retrieved his child and the suspects drove off in his car.

Less than 15 minutes later, police say the MPD helicopter, Falcon, spotted the stolen car with three people in it, relaying the location to officials.

All three suspects were arrested and a gun was found.

Two 15-year-old boys from Northwest D.C. and a 14-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. were arrested and charged with armed carjacking.

