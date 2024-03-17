DC police: Teenage boy arrested, charged for carjackings

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they arrested a teenager who is suspected of being involved in several carjackings throughout March in the District.

The 16-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. was arrested on Saturday when police found him in possession of a stolen key fob that was taken during an armed carjacking, according to MPD. The car in that incident was carjacked on Friday at about 1:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of V St. NW.

He was charged with receiving stolen property and armed carjacking (gun).

The boy was also charged with three counts of unarmed carjacking and one count of robbery force and violence for the following incidents:

Unarmed Carjacking

On March 14, 2024, at approximately 5:32 p.m. in the 2400 block of 17th St., Southeast.

Robbery Force and Violence

On March 12, 2024, at approximately 4:52 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern and Minnesota Avenues, Northeast.

Unarmed Carjacking

On March 12, 2024, at approximately 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr., Ave. and Morris Rd., Southeast.

Unarmed Carjacking

On March 7, 2024, at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elvans Rd., Southeast.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

