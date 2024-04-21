DC police searching for sexual assault suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that happened Thursday night in Northwest D.C.

MPD said that the suspect sexually assaulted someone in a grocery store in the 5500 block of Connecticut Ave. NW at about 8:22 p.m. The suspect then fled the scene.

DC police arrest teen for Navy Yard CVS theft; search for more suspects

A photo of the suspect can be seen below:

(Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has information about the assault is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.