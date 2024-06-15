DC police searching for multiple armed suspects after shooting in Northeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was looking for several suspects after a shooting early Saturday in Northeast.

MPD said in a post just before 4:15 a.m. that it was investigating a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of H St. NE.

Police were looking out for a dark-colored SUV with three or four males wearing ski masks in it.

MPD said that two of those suspects were armed with handguns.

