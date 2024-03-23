DC police search for Southeast stabbing suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a stabbing in Southeast D.C.

MPD said a victim was stabbed on March 8 at about 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Rd. SE. after an altercation with the suspect. The suspect fled before police arrived.

The person was captured on a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen below:

(The Metropolitan Police Department)

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text thee department’s tip line at 50411.

