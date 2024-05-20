DC Police offer tips to avoid becoming a victim of skimmer devices

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many Washingtonians are frustrated and upset after another skimmer device was found at the 7-Eleven on Connecticut Avenue Northwest.

“It’s not good to me because they ripping people off,” said Rob Williams.

A third skimmer was found on an ATM inside the store, and removed, according to employees, in the last month and a half.

DC Police believe the devices may be connected to similar incidents that have happened around the DMV, including two Safeways, a WAWA and a Harris Teeter.

Man falls victim to card skimmer found at 7-Eleven in Northwest DC

Some tips from police to protect yourself from becoming a skimmer victim, include:

Make sure the keypad isn’t able to be moved or budged when touched;

Look inside the card reader before inserting your card;

Call 9-1-1 if you see or suspect there’s a card skimmer;

Contact your bank immediately if you suspect you’re a victim of a device.

The ATM at the 7-Eleven is not owned by a bank. You might want to avoid using those machines, as FICO reports that 60% of skimming occurs at privately owned ATMs.

Police are still looking for the people who installed the skimmers.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.